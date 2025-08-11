8 volunteers die in massive Gilgit landslide

At least seven people were killed and more than three others injured after a massive landslide struck the Dinyore Nullah area of Gilgit, Gilgit-Baltistan Government Spokesperson Faizullah Faraq said on Monday.

Faraq said the tragic incident occurred around 2am, when a group of about 15 volunteers were working to restore a water channel. A large piece of earth suddenly collapsed, and the workers were trapped underneath it.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital where they are receiving medical assistance, said the official.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the tragic incident, expressing grief. He has ordered the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations. Following the incident, an emergency has been declared at all hospitals in Gilgit, the government spokesperson said.