Sindh Assembly unanimously passes National Minorities Day resolution

A special session of the Sindh Assembly was held here on Monday to mark the “National Minorities Day” in which all other legislative proceedings were deferred. In special session, the House also unanimously passed the National Minorities Day resolution.

The session which was held at the Old Assembly Hall and Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed tabled a resolution for National Minorities Day.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, while presiding over the session, spoke about Quaid-e-Azam’s historic speech of 11 August 1947.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressed the House in support of the resolution and hoisted the national flag at the Old Assembly House.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Home & Law Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, and minority members expressed support for the resolution.

At the prorogation of the session, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Deputy Speaker, members of the Assembly, minority representatives, women parliamentarians, and members of civil society cut a cake.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence anniversary and the joy of National Minorities Day.

Separately, the Sindh Government’s Department of Minority Affairs organized a dignified and grand ceremony at Swami Narayan Mandir. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended as the chief guest, while Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed, Provincial Minister Mukesh Chawla, Senator Poonjo Mal Bheel, Member of the National Assembly Mahesh Kumar Malani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Human Rights Rajveer Singh Sodho, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Usman Ghani Hingoro, Members of the Provincial Assembly Giyan Chand Essarani, Hari Ram, Rana Hamir Singh, Khatoo Mal Jeewan, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Roma Mushtaq Matu, MPA Dr. Sham Sundar Advani, MPA Giyan Chand Essarani, Ramesh Lal, Secretary Minority Affairs Department Anjum Iqbal Jamani, along with various other dignitaries, also participated.

At the start of the ceremony, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani warmly welcomed the chief guest, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and other esteemed guests. Dr. Ukrani gave the Chief Minister a detailed tour of the temple and briefed him on the significance of this historic place of worship and the contributions of the associated community. In his address, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the provincial government stands with the minority community and is taking all possible measures to solve their problems and promote their development. Appreciating their role, he said the contribution of the minority community in Pakistan’s construction and progress can never be overlooked. The Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, gave a clear message that minorities in Pakistan would enjoy complete religious freedom and equal civic rights.

He added that the history of the Pakistan Peoples Party is one of solidarity and support for the minority community. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave constitutional status to the protection of minorities’ rights in the 1973 Constitution, while Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto always played a key role in raising the voice of the minority community. Speaking on the occasion of National Minorities Day, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani said all followers of different religions living in Pakistan are equal citizens, and the Constitution guarantees their complete protection. Religious harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect are the foundations of the country’s progress and stability. He added that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always taken practical steps for the protection, welfare, and well-being of minorities, and this commitment will continue in the future.

The purpose of this event was to pay tribute to all religious minorities living in Pakistan, highlight their role, and acknowledge their services to national development. Sindh is the land of peace, love, and unity, and the Sindh Government is taking concrete steps to solve minorities’ problems. Providing every citizen with religious freedom and equal rights is our constitutional duty. The Sindh Government is ensuring equal opportunities in education, employment, and development, and the Pakistan Peoples Party believes in the politics of standing with minorities. Our struggle is to enable minorities to move forward in every field. During the ceremony, the Chief Minister’s birthday cake was cut along with representatives of the Hindu, Sikh, Christian, and Parsi communities. Murad Ali Shah said he celebrates his birthday alongside Independence Day and National Minorities Day to send a practical message of harmony, tolerance, and unity. Later, the Chief Minister visited the Gurdwara with Sikh community leaders and prayed for the prosperity and safety of people of all faiths.