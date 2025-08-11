PML-N top huddle in Murree discusses political situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday held a special meeting in Dunga Gali, where important political and governmental matters were discussed.

According to media reports, the Prime Minister travelled from Islamabad to Murree via the Expressway and, under tight security arrangements, proceeded directly to Dunga Gali without stopping in Murree.

Security was visibly heightened, as Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had already been staying in Changla Gali since yesterday, while Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Dunga Gali today. During the prime minister’s arrival, all roadside markets along the route were closed in advance.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz joined the Prime Minister at Dunga Gali upon his arrival, where a high-level consultative meeting was held to deliberate on the country’s political situation.

The meeting discussed the country’s political situation, government matters, and party affairs, while the performance of the federal and Punjab governments was also discussed. It may be recalled that the Sharif trio had also spent the last two weekends in Changla Gali and Dunga Gali.