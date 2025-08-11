Petition lands in IHC for Imran’s medical examination

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday filed a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directions for the medical examination of PTI founder in jail.

The petition was filed through the lawyer Raja Zahoorul Hassan Advocate, in which the Punjab government, IG Prisons, Jail Hospital and Shaukat Khanum Hospital were made parties.

The petition said that the PTI founder is 72 years old and his routine medical examination is necessary. It claimed that the PTI founder has lost weight during his imprisonment and there is a risk of suffering from various diseases.