Morality and Murder

A young woman has lost her life on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad because a group of men, one of them a policeman off-duty, decided that policing private lives was their prerogative. On Saturday, a charged mob stopped a parked Mehran, beat the man inside, and terrorised Fakhra Amjad into running.

In her panic, she fell over a hundred feet into a ravine and died en route to the hospital. The police arrested the survivor, promising to search for the rest of the perpetrators, but as expected, it doesn’t take much intellect to predict the unfolding course of this case.

Daring to dismantle the script, these pages wish to remind everyone that moral policing is merely a euphemism for extortion with theatrics. The formula is simple: corner a couple, label them suspicious, stage a public inquisition, and turn fear into either cash or compliance. This insidious practice thrives because our institutions either turn a blind eye to it or, worse, actively support it.

Spare us the sanctimony about culture or values. There is no law that authorises roadside interrogations of consenting adults about their personal relationships. This is why the protesters outside the press club rightly demanded: under which statute does a stranger–whether a civilian or constable–have the right to humiliate and terrorise people in a public space? The answer is clear: none. What exists is a permissive culture of patriarchy, bolstered by the silence and complicity of the state.

It would also be worthwhile to retire the word ‘tragedy.’ A boulder rolling downhill may be a tragedy. This, however, was a predictable outcome of a practice that has been tolerated for far too long. Every ‘let it go,’ every wink from a superior, every case quietly closed without consequence, has trained the next group of vigilantes to run the same play.

We can only hope that, at the very least, those in charge open their eyes to the ground reality. This murder must be treated as homicide, and criminal intimidation charges should be filed against each participant.

Any serving officer involved should be suspended and prosecuted. Investigations must extend up the chain of command for willful neglect. A fast-track docket for vigilante violence, along with a dedicated witness-protection channel, would give women the resources they need to fight back.

Enough bargaining with bullies. Women are not contraband. If the government fails to sever the link between sermon, shakedown, and death, it becomes complicit in this violence. *