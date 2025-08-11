Water as a Weapon

India’s stance on the Indus Waters Treaty has long gone beyond mere rhetoric and crossed into dangerous brinkmanship. By rejecting the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s ruling and branding it a “charade,” New Delhi seeks to delegitimise the very framework that has kept a fragile peace over shared waters for more than six decades. That it is an attempt to rewrite the rules in its favour, with Pakistan’s lifeline in the crosshairs, cannot be emphasised enough.

The strategy can be read from afar. Modi’s administration, using the rhetoric of ‘revisiting’ the Treaty, stirs domestic nationalism while continuing to build upstream projects like Kishanganga and Ratle that gradually erode Pakistan’s rightful share under the guise of permissible use. The glaring message, packaged for its domestic audience, is that water can be turned into a tool of pressure: tightened when Islamabad resists New Delhi’s political diktats, loosened when it falls in line.

Such propaganda wilfully ignores two fundamental facts. First, the Treaty is a binding international agreement, witnessed by the World Bank, that explicitly allocates the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) for Pakistan’s unrestricted use. Second, the Hague’s decision is final and enforceable. Dismissing it does not nullify it; rather, it exposes India’s blatant disregard for international law.

The risk for India, however, is far greater than regional repercussions. Weaponising water opens the door for other upstream powers to take similar actions. If New Delhi normalises unilateral control, it will find itself on the receiving end of similar tactics from other countries concerned about their water rights. This is why Pakistan must take the lead in building an international coalition against hydraulic coercion, engaging not only riparian neighbours but also multilateral platforms where such norms are defended.

Domestically, the challenge is urgent. Over 90% of Pakistan’s food production depends on the Indus Basin. A disrupted flow is, for lack of a better word, an existential threat. Pakistan’s response must therefore be two-pronged: a resolute legal and diplomatic pushback internationally and an urgent investment in water efficiency, modern irrigation, and climate-resilient infrastructure at home.

India’s propaganda frames Islamabad as a perpetual complainant. The truth is the opposite: Pakistan has upheld its treaty obligations for over 60 years, even under extreme provocation. It is, hence, India, not Pakistan, that has politicised a resource meant to be shared in good faith. The world should take notice–when an upstream power uses water as a political weapon, it does not strengthen its position. It destabilises the entire region.

For Pakistan, the Indus is not negotiable. Any attempt to weaponise it will be met with the same resolve with which we defend our borders. The river must flow, uninterrupted, because our sovereignty and our survival demand nothing less. *