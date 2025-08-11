The Afghan Quagmire: A Return to the Past

The latest quarterly report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) paints a grim, undeniable portrait of a nation in regression. This isn’t just a bureaucratic update; it’s a stark, unequivocal warning that Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, is rapidly spiralling back into the darkness of the pre-9/11 era. The promises of the 2020 Doha Agreement-the very pact that paved the way for the US withdrawal-have been hollowed out, replaced by a regime that speaks of peace but practices a policy of terror.

At the core of this tragedy lies a profound deception. Afghanistan has become a sanctuary for extremists, where groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS-K not only survive but thrive. The most immediate and dangerous consequence of this policy is the sheltering of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which operates with impunity from its eastern Afghan havens. This is a direct threat to regional stability, especially to Pakistan, which is forced to bear the brunt of TTP’s violence. The myth of the Taliban as a bulwark against terrorism has been thoroughly exposed; the reality, as the SIGAR report confirms, is that the Taliban are not fighting terror-they are feeding it, allowing these networks to entrench and expand, making Afghanistan a new nerve centre for global jihadism.

The Taliban’s deceit is a regional and global threat that demands a concerted international response.

This security crisis is compounded by a humanitarian catastrophe of the Taliban’s own making. While their leaders desperately seek international recognition and funds, they govern with a medieval rigidity that has effectively sealed the country off from the world. The hypocrisy is staggering: a regime that demands legitimacy while enforcing draconian restrictions on women and minorities. The ban on girls’ education and the wholesale erasure of women’s rights are not just cultural policies; they are deliberate acts of regression that alienate every potential partner. This self-imposed isolation, combined with the choking of civil society and the paralysis of aid programs, has made starvation an inevitable policy outcome, not an unfortunate accident. Over 28 million Afghans are now held hostage by their rulers’ oppressive ideology.

Ultimately, this report is a wake-up call that the world cannot afford to ignore. The Taliban’s deceit is a regional and global threat that demands a concerted international response. The notion that Afghanistan is “healing” is a dangerous fiction; it is hardening under militant control, with no regard for human rights, peace, or partnership. It is time for the world to move beyond empty words and broken promises, and confront the brutal reality that Afghanistan, under its current leadership, is a ticking time bomb.

The implications for regional dynamics are particularly worrying. Pakistan’s repeated warnings about the TTP’s presence and activities in Afghanistan have been met with evasion and denial from the Taliban. The sanctuary provided to these militants has led to a significant surge in cross-border attacks, destabilising Pakistan’s western provinces and straining diplomatic relations. The Taliban’s failure to act decisively against these groups not only violates their international commitments but also fuels a dangerous cycle of violence that could spill over and destabilise the entire region. The apathetic response from the international community to this grave matter further emboldens the Taliban, who seem to believe they can continue to defy global norms without consequence.

Moreover, the humanitarian situation is a ticking clock. The SIGAR report highlights that the collapse of aid is directly linked to the Taliban’s oppressive policies. By systematically excluding women from the workforce, particularly from aid organisations, and imposing severe restrictions on civil society, the Taliban have made it nearly impossible for international aid to reach those who need it most. This is not a failure of logistics but a deliberate choice to use hunger as a tool of control. The suffering of the Afghan people is not an accident of fate; it is a direct consequence of a political ideology that prioritises repression over human welfare. This creates a moral crisis for the global community, which must find a way to deliver aid without legitimising a regime that is the very cause of the suffering.

The diplomatic isolation of Afghanistan is almost total, yet the Taliban seem unbothered. Their pursuit of an ideological state, disconnected from the principles of modern governance, has made them a pariah. They have no roadmap for sustainable development, no plan for economic recovery, and no interest in fostering a pluralistic society. Their focus remains on the enforcement of a rigid, medieval dogma. This is a profound miscalculation, as a nation cannot survive on ideology alone. The long-term consequences will be dire, not just for Afghanistan but for the region, as a failed state becomes an even more fertile ground for all manner of transnational threats.

The writer is a freelance columnist.