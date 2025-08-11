Zelenskiy talks Russian sanctions with India’s Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a detailed phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. They discussed the ongoing sanctions on Russian oil and the broader peace efforts in Ukraine. Zelenskiy described the talk as long and constructive, focusing on the importance of international support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Zelenskiy emphasized that India supports the peace process and shares the view that any decisions about Ukraine’s future must include Ukraine itself. He highlighted the need for all world leaders with influence over Russia to send strong and clear signals to Moscow. This, he said, is crucial for ending the conflict.

The two leaders agreed to meet in person in September to continue their discussions and strengthen cooperation. Zelenskiy posted about the meeting on his official X account, noting India’s key role in global diplomacy related to the war.

This conversation is part of larger international efforts to isolate Russia economically and politically. India’s stance matters because it maintains close relations with Russia while also engaging with Western countries and Ukraine. Modi’s government has been cautious about openly criticizing Moscow.

Zelenskiy expressed hope that the upcoming meeting will deepen Ukraine-India relations and boost support for Ukraine’s peace and security. Both leaders aim to work together to find a diplomatic solution and promote regional stability amid the ongoing war.