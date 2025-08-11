EU demands Ukraine’s spot before Trump-Putin talks

The European Union will hold urgent talks Monday to discuss the upcoming Trump-Putin summit. The meeting comes amid fears that a deal excluding Ukraine could force unacceptable compromises. EU foreign ministers will meet via video conference, joined by Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andriy Sybiga. They aim to ensure Kyiv and European powers are part of any peace agreement.

The US and Russia are scheduled to meet Friday in Alaska to try ending the three-year war in Ukraine. However, the EU insists Ukraine must be included in talks to avoid giving Russia control over Ukrainian territory. European leaders from France, Germany, Italy, and others jointly called on Trump to pressure Russia. Nordic and Baltic countries also stated no decisions should be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

President Zelenskyy warned against giving in to Putin’s demands. He said Russia continues to kill and should not receive any benefits. Zelenskyy stressed concessions will not stop Russian aggression. He urged the international community to hold firm in support of Ukraine.

US officials said they are working to schedule a meeting between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskyy. NATO’s US ambassador also suggested Zelenskyy’s attendance is possible and necessary. The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, emphasized any deal must include Ukraine and the EU to protect European security.

Meanwhile, fighting continues on the ground. Russia claimed to capture a village in Donetsk, while Ukraine struck a missile parts facility in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. The conflict’s outcome remains uncertain as diplomatic efforts intensify ahead of the summit.