Suspect in lawyer’s murder arrested from KP

Police have arrested a suspect from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the murder of senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam. Islam was shot dead on August 1 while leaving a mosque in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority. His son was also injured in the attack. Police registered a case against eight suspects under terrorism and murder charges.

Karachi South Deputy Inspector General Syed Asad Raza said the police recovered the suspect’s vehicle used to flee the crime scene. Investigators collected 30 pieces of CCTV footage showing the suspects’ activities before and after the murder. They also found a bungalow in DHA linked to the suspects. The bungalow’s CCTV helped track their movements.

The police used human intelligence and Hotel-ID data to locate the suspects. They detained relatives of the suspects in Karachi and Hyderabad for questioning. The suspects fled to KP, where the police arrested one of them. One suspect was already in jail and is under court investigation.

DIG Raza said police remain in contact with the victim’s family and deployed security guards at their residence in DHA. The prime suspect had attacked the lawyer last year with 15-20 accomplices. That incident was registered as a terror case. The lawyer’s brother confirmed Islam was tortured and shot twice.

The investigation continues as police gather more evidence and interrogate suspects. Authorities vowed to bring justice to Khawaja Shamsul Islam. They also promised to improve security for the community. The case highlights ongoing challenges in protecting legal professionals in the city.