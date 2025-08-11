Indian analyst calls Air Chief’s jet-kill claims ‘highly doubtful’

A leading Indian defense analyst, Praveen Sahni, has questioned the Indian Air Chief’s claim of shooting down Pakistani jets. He said the Air Chief did not provide any evidence for his statements. Sahni pointed out that the claim was missing from official Air Force press releases. He also asked how India could destroy F-16 jets without the world noticing for three months. Sahni stressed the need for clear proof to support such major claims.

Sahni further criticized the Air Chief for not naming the specific Pakistani planes destroyed. The Indian Air Chief recently claimed India shot down six Pakistani jets, including five fighters. He said the Indian Air Force targeted Pakistan’s airfields and destroyed parked aircraft. These claims came three months after the four-day air conflict between the two countries. Sahni called the delay and lack of proof suspicious.

On the other hand, Pakistan shared details about shooting down Indian jets immediately after the May 7 fight. Pakistan said it downed several Indian planes, including Rafale jets. Indian media later confirmed some of these reports. Pakistan also intercepted Indian Air Force communications and revealed cockpit conversations. This evidence challenged India’s narrative of the air battle.

The analyst said the Air Chief’s unverified statements raised questions about the professionalism of India’s Air Force. Sahni’s remarks suggest India needs to be more transparent about its military actions. The delay in sharing information hurts credibility. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s swift sharing of evidence has strengthened its position. Sahni’s comments may fuel further debate on the conflict’s true outcomes.