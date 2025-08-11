Pakistan likely to cut fuel prices on August 16 

The government is expected to reduce fuel prices from August 16, bringing potential relief to citizens across the country. The expected cut follows a sharp drop in global oil prices over the past 11 days. This could ease financial pressure on consumers already affected by inflation and rising living costs. Officials will review oil prices and other factors before making a final decision. The revised prices will be announced on August 15.

In recent days, Brent crude oil has dropped by $5.72 per barrel, going from $71.70 to $65.98. At the same time, US crude oil prices fell by $5.71, bringing the rate from $69.26 to $63.48 per barrel. These declines reflect a downward trend in the international oil market. Falling prices usually lead to cheaper imports for oil-importing countries like Pakistan. This opens the door for lower retail fuel prices locally.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are revised every 15 days under the current pricing system. The Ministry of Finance and relevant departments analyze international oil rates, exchange rates, and tax adjustments. After the review, they set new prices accordingly. The next revision is due on August 15, and new rates will take effect from August 16. Many consumers are hoping for a significant decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

Lower fuel prices can also help reduce transport costs and stabilize inflation. This can benefit businesses and everyday consumers alike. However, the final relief depends on how much of the global price drop is passed on to the public. Other factors like currency value and tax policy will also influence the final rates. Despite this, the outlook remains hopeful for a price cut.