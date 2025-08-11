Rahul Gandhi, top leaders arrested in Delhi protest

Rahul Gandhi and several Indian opposition leaders were arrested in New Delhi on Monday during a protest march. They were heading toward the Election Commission of India (ECI) to oppose a controversial change in Bihar’s electoral roll. Police stopped the group halfway and detained several lawmakers, including Gandhi. Local media reports say the protest was peaceful but met with heavy police barricades.

The protest was sparked by new voter ID rules in Bihar, announced in June. Under the new policy, voters had to submit proof of citizenship by July 25. Many citizens were only given a short time to comply, raising fears that thousands could be removed from the voter list. Opposition parties have called the rule unfair and dangerous to democracy.

Leaders from several parties joined the march, including Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O’Brien, and Sanjay Raut. Some MPs climbed police barricades and shouted slogans against the ECI. Protestors held signs accusing the government of “vote theft” and demanded that the new rules be scrapped.

आज जब हम चुनाव आयोग से मिलने जा रहे थे, INDIA गठबंधन के सभी सांसदों को रोका गया और हिरासत में ले लिया गया। वोट चोरी की सच्चाई अब देश के सामने है। यह लड़ाई राजनीतिक नहीं – यह लोकतंत्र, संविधान और ‘एक व्यक्ति, एक वोट’ के अधिकार की रक्षा की लड़ाई है। एकजुट विपक्ष और देश का हर… pic.twitter.com/SutmUirCP8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2025

Rahul Gandhi later posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying the truth about “vote theft” was now out in the open. He said the opposition would continue to fight for voters’ rights and protect democracy. Congress leaders said the move was clearly meant to disenfranchise certain voters before the state elections in September.

Earlier, Congress’s Jairam Ramesh had written to the ECI asking for talks. He said opposition MPs wanted to meet the commission to discuss the electoral roll revision and other key issues. He added that this dialogue would reflect the true spirit of India’s democracy.