Energy, trade talks unite Pakistan, Turkmenistan

Pakistan and Turkmenistan are looking to strengthen their economic and energy ties. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Turkmen Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov in Islamabad on Monday. Both leaders discussed boosting trade, investment, and infrastructure cooperation. The meeting highlighted the growing importance of their bilateral relationship.

Aurangzeb welcomed stronger ties and stressed Pakistan’s commitment to the partnership. He said the past year saw many high-level exchanges between the two nations. These visits helped improve understanding and opened new areas for cooperation. He added that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Turkmenistan.

Ambassador Movlamov praised Pakistan as a key partner in trade and regional connectivity. He called Pakistan a vital transit hub for Central Asia and beyond. He noted that Turkmenistan sees Pakistan as a trusted and growing investment destination. Both countries want to use this relationship to boost economic growth.

They also discussed working together in key sectors like energy, transport, and construction. New joint ventures and public-private partnerships were considered during the talks. The two sides believe deeper cooperation will benefit both economies and regional development.

Ambassador Movlamov also extended a formal invitation to Aurangzeb. On behalf of Turkmen Finance Minister Mammetguly Astanagulov, he invited him to attend the Turkmenistan Investment Forum (TIF). The event will take place in Ashgabat in mid-September and aims to attract new global investors.