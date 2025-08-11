KP health card scheme faces Rs28 billion irregularities probe

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Health Card scheme is under investigation after a report by the Auditor General revealed financial irregularities worth over Rs28 billion from 2017-18 to 2021-22. The findings raise serious questions about transparency and management in the province’s health sector.

The audit exposed that 17 out of 48 hospitals listed under the scheme were not registered with the Health Care Commission, yet they still received payments. For example, in Swat district, Anwar Hospital and Kings International Hospital were paid over Rs128 million despite lacking registration.

State Life Insurance Corporation, which manages the scheme, was paid around Rs2.77 billion during this period but did not deduct the mandatory 8% income tax. This oversight caused a loss of more than Rs216 million to the provincial treasury.

The report also criticized excessive hiring of security staff in 32 district hospitals, which led to losses of Rs82.4 million. The health secretary responded by suspending outsourced security services in early 2023 to reduce these unnecessary expenses.

Procurement rules were violated as a tender worth nearly Rs20 million was awarded to pre-approved companies without public advertisement, breaching KP’s procurement laws. Additionally, Rs240 million allocated for hospital rehabilitation showed little progress despite Rs107 million paid in advance.

Data shows a majority of patients (69%) prefer private hospitals under the Health Card Plus programme, even though private facilities charge significantly higher fees. For example, Swabi’s Bacha Khan Medical Complex treated twice as many patients as Sardar Khan private hospital, yet spent less than half the amount.

The KP government now faces growing pressure to investigate these issues thoroughly, enforce accountability, and take corrective steps to restore trust in the Health Card scheme.