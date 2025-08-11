Celebrities must promote safety, Shahnila Akram urges Hania Amir

Shahnila Akram, wife of former cricket captain Wasim Akram, strongly reacted to actress Hania Amir’s recent motorcycle video. She stressed the importance of road safety and wearing helmets to protect lives. Her message aimed to raise awareness about responsible behavior on the roads.

Sharing a screenshot of Hania Amir’s video on her Instagram story, Shahnila urged the actress to prioritize safety while riding. She explained that she has worked closely with hospitals and doctors for years to encourage Pakistan’s youth to wear helmets and ride carefully. The video deeply saddened her.

Shahnila pointed out that celebrities influence millions of people. She feels heartbroken when this power is misused by posting risky or careless behavior. As a mother, she wants celebrities and influencers to set responsible examples for their followers.

She emphasized that careless posts can endanger many lives. Although reluctant to call out a celebrity with 19 million Instagram followers, Shahnila hopes Hania understands the seriousness of her mistake through this message. She said people may dislike her for speaking out, but safety matters more.

Finally, Shahnila requested everyone to always wear helmets and ride safely—not only for themselves but also for their families and loved ones. She clarified she holds no personal grudge against Hania but hopes the actress acknowledges her responsibility and guides fans away from dangerous actions.

Earlier, Hania Amir shared a video enjoying a motorcycle ride while dancing happily to background music. This post sparked the important discussion about road safety and celebrity influence in Pakistan.