Passengers must wear seatbelts on motorways, warn police

The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has declared seatbelt use mandatory for all passengers traveling on motorways, including those in buses, coaches, and wagons. This new rule aims to improve passenger safety and reduce injuries in accidents. Authorities have emphasized strict enforcement starting immediately.

Passengers who do not wear seatbelts will face fines as part of the NHMP’s efforts to ensure compliance. Moreover, public transport vehicles will only be allowed on motorways if they have seatbelts installed for every seat. This measure is expected to raise safety standards for all travelers.

The NHMP highlighted that this move aligns local travel safety with international protocols. By enforcing seatbelt use, they aim to lower the risk of fatalities and serious injuries during crashes. Authorities have urged passengers to cooperate fully for their own safety.

This announcement follows a toll tax increase that took effect on June 15, 2025. The National Highway Authority (NHA) raised toll fees on major motorways, imposing a 50 percent surcharge on vehicles without an M-Tag or with low balances. This policy encourages drivers to maintain electronic toll payments.

Overall, the new seatbelt rule and toll tax changes reflect the government’s focus on improving road safety and traffic management. Officials hope these steps will create safer and more efficient travel on Pakistan’s motorways in the coming months.