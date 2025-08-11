Over 1,100 explosive devices cleared from Yemen war zones this month

Saudi Arabia’s landmine clearance project, Masam, has successfully cleared 1,140 explosive devices from Yemen’s war-torn areas this month. The initiative is led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief).

According to reports, the cleared devices include 1,090 landmines, 49 anti-tank mines, and one anti-personnel mine. These explosives were scattered randomly, posing a severe risk to local communities and civilians.

Since its launch, Masam has removed a total of 509,612 explosive devices from Yemen. The project plays a crucial role by training local clearance experts, providing modern equipment, and supporting victims of explosive hazards.

Masam teams focus on clearing villages, roads, and schools to ensure safe movement and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. This work has greatly reduced casualties and property damage in affected areas.

Moreover, the project has helped displaced families and farmers return to their lands, restart farming activities, and restore their livelihoods. This progress has received strong appreciation from the United Nations and international organizations.

Through its continued efforts, Masam is making Yemen safer and improving the quality of life for many communities still recovering from conflict.