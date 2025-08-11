Pakistan condemns Israel’s dangerous plan to fully occupy Gaza

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s plan to fully occupy Gaza, calling it extremely dangerous and provocative. Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said countries providing Israel with political protection, military aid, or diplomatic cover are complicit and must take responsibility.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, Ambassador Asim stressed that Israel’s Gaza occupation plan attacks the two-state solution. He said Palestinians alone must decide their future and governance, and no one else has the right to make these decisions for them.

Pakistan urged the Security Council to take effective measures, including deploying an international protection force, to end Israeli aggression in the besieged and devastated Gaza Strip. The council convened this emergency meeting after Israel approved plans to escalate the war and occupy Gaza City.

Ambassador Asim stated, “Gaza is an essential and indivisible part of the State of Palestine.” He emphasized that justice will ultimately prevail through international support for Palestinian resistance and rights. He also warned that Israel’s plan threatens to erase Palestinian existence and block all peace efforts.

Referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent statement, the Pakistani envoy demanded the UN immediately ask Israel to halt its Gaza occupation plan under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter. He called Israel’s actions a form of systematic ethnic cleansing violating international law and risking the forced displacement of over one million Palestinians.

Finally, Ambassador Asim urged the Security Council to push for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire, release of hostages, prisoner exchange, complete end to aggression and displacement, and uninterrupted humanitarian aid. He also stressed protecting the legal and historical status of holy sites in the occupied West Bank.

He warned the council to be ready to impose consequences if Israel rejects these demands. The Pakistani envoy reaffirmed full support for Palestinian legitimate rights, including a free and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders.