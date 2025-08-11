Al Jazeera journalists killed in Israeli strike near Gaza hospital

An Israeli strike on a tent near Shifa Hospital in Gaza City killed five people, including four Al Jazeera journalists and their assistant, police and hospital officials said. Among the dead was Anas Al Sharif, a reporter known for covering northern Gaza.

Al Jazeera called Al Sharif “one of Gaza’s bravest journalists” and described the attack as a desperate effort to silence voices ahead of a planned Israeli occupation of Gaza. Palestinian children were seen standing at the strike site, mourning the loss.

The Israeli military accused Al Sharif of being a Hamas cell leader responsible for directing rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and troops. However, Al Jazeera and press freedom groups strongly denied these claims, calling the allegations baseless and fabricated.

Other journalists killed in the strike were Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Noufal. The Committee to Protect Journalists criticized Israel for labeling journalists as militants without credible evidence, urging the international community to protect reporters in conflict zones.

Minutes before the attack, Al Sharif posted on social media about heavy Israeli bombardment on Gaza City. Hamas warned that the killing of journalists signals an impending major Israeli offensive and condemned the targeting of media workers.

This tragic incident has drawn global attention to the increasing dangers journalists face while reporting in Gaza. It also raised concerns about press freedom and the safety of civilians amid escalating conflict in the region.