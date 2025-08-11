Religious leaders demand cancellation of women’s I-day marathon

Religious leaders from various parties in Hyderabad have voiced strong opposition to a planned women’s marathon set to mark Independence Day. Speaking at a joint press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, they urged the Sindh government and district administration to immediately withdraw the decision. The leaders warned that if the event is not cancelled, they would go to any extent to stop it. They stressed that such public gatherings of women are not in line with Islamic teachings and violate principles of modesty. The call for cancellation has stirred debate over the balance between cultural values and public events.

The press conference was addressed by prominent figures, including Jamaat-e-Islami district chief Hafiz Tahir Majeed, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Taj Muhammad Nahiyon, and JUP central vice president Nazim Ali Arain. Others present included Shia Ulema Council leader Syed Moazzam Shah Jehanian, Central Muslim League’s Umar Farooq, and Tehreek Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat’s Saif-ur-Rehman. They argued that Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, which promotes modesty for women, and that a public marathon is both un-Islamic and against Sharia. The leaders insisted that holding such events could promote indecency and lead to moral decline in society.

They also said that the Independence Day celebrations should reflect the country’s Islamic identity and values. According to them, there are many other ways to celebrate that do not go against religious teachings. The leaders proposed holding indoor events for women or other cultural activities that align with Islamic traditions. They further warned that ignoring their concerns could result in strong protests. Their statements have gained support from some local groups who share similar views on the matter.

Meanwhile, voices in favour of the marathon argue that such events promote women’s participation in public life and encourage healthy activities. Supporters believe that sports and fitness should be encouraged for all citizens, regardless of gender, as long as they are conducted in a respectful environment. They also say that Independence Day should be a time for unity, not division over cultural interpretations. However, opponents maintain that the event sets a dangerous precedent and undermines religious norms.

The Sindh government has yet to officially respond to the demands of the religious leaders. The district administration is reportedly reviewing the situation and considering possible adjustments to the event plan. Observers note that the final decision will need to balance public sentiment, religious sensitivities, and the government’s commitment to promoting inclusive activities. The coming days will reveal whether the marathon will proceed as planned or face cancellation under mounting pressure.