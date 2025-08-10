Capital mosque relocated lawfully; propaganda baseless: authorities

Following the relocation of Madni Masjid in Islamabad, authorities have urged people not to pay heed to baseless propaganda aimed at inciting religious sentiments of the public.

According to reports, the demolition of the said mosque and its adjoining seminary (madrassah) on Murree Road was carried out strictly in accordance with law, Islamic principles and with the consent of the mosque administration.

“The structure was situated on encroached land, and after a two-month prior notice, a new mosque and madrasah were constructed in Margalla Town. All students were relocated beforehand, ensuring no one was present at the old site during demolition.”

The new building, costing over Rs40 million, has a prayer hall, washing areas, multiple halls, and tuff paver flooring.

Authorities have cautioned against any attempts to politicize the demolition, warning that such actions could unnecessarily escalate tensions

“Islam permits relocation of mosques when public interest is served and alternate facilities are ready, citing the Qur’anic injunction in Surah Al-Baqarah (2:114) against unjust occupation, and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) precedent of ordering the removal of Masjid Dirar (Sahih Bukhari) for the greater good. Islam’s legal maxim, “There should be neither harming nor reciprocating harm” (Ibn Majah), supports such actions when they remove injustice.

“Attempts by certain groups, including students of Lal Masjid, to incite protests without verifying facts, contrary to Surah Al-Hujurat (49:6) which urges believers to confirm news before acting. The public is urged to reject misinformation and acknowledge that the new facility is fully operational and lawfully established.”

In a post, State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the madrassah was relocated with complete consent of the mosque administration. He said that mosques and seminaries built on green belts or other unspecified places will be relocated after getting clerics and administration on board.

He also urged the public not to pay heed to baseless propaganda without verifying facts.