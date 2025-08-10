CERT warns 39 ministries of imminent cyber threat

The Director General of the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued formal warnings to 39 ministries and key government departments regarding potential cyberattacks involving BlueLocker ransomware threat, which could result in permanent data loss, operational disruption, and leakage of sensitive information.

According to a letter circulated by the National CERT, advisories have been issued to prevent attacks on major federal institutions. These cyberattacks, if successful, could cripple business continuity systems and compromise confidential state data.

The letter was addressed to high-level officials including the Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Interior, Secretary Foreign Affairs, DG NACTA, DG FIA, the National Security Division, the Establishment Division, the Election Commission, the National Assembly, and PEMRA, among others.

Additional recipients include core ministries and regulatory bodies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, NITB, NDMA, OGRA, and FBR.

The advisory specifically warned that the BlueLocker ransomware poses a severe cybersecurity threat, urging all departments to disseminate the advisory, isolate infected systems from networks without delay, and report any incidents to relevant authorities.

BlueLocker targets Windows-based desktops, laptops, servers, networks, and cloud storage platforms, the advisory said. It functions by encrypting files and then demanding ransom for data recovery.

The National CERT has advised against downloading from unverified sources and clicking on suspicious links or attachments. Furthermore, it has called for immediate cybersecurity training for staff across all departments to help identify phishing emails and malicious links.

In light of the evolving threat landscape, departments have been urged to bolster their cyber readiness and response protocols.