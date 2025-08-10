Quetta train service suspended over security concerns

The Pakistan Railways has announced that train operations from Quetta will resume once security clearance is obtained.

The statement comes after a bomb blast on a railway track in Balochistan’s Mastung district derailed six bogies of the Jaffar Express. No loss of life was reported.

Muhammad Kashif, public relations officer of the Pakistan Railways’ Quetta division, told the media: “A bomb attached to the railway track exploded loudly, derailing six bogies of the train. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.”

The incident occurred near the Spezand station in Mastung’s Dasht tehsil, when the train was heading from Quetta to Peshawar City station.

According to a PR spokesperson, in light of the current security situation, the railway administration will transport passengers back to Quetta.

Commenting on the incident, Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said, “Terrorists’ cowardly acts cannot weaken our resolve.”

incident comes just three days after Quetta-bound Jaffar Express narrowly escaped a disaster in Balochistan’s Sibi, where a bomb planted near the track exploded just after the passenger train passed.

In another near-miss incident on July 24, a powerful explosion ripped through the Quetta-Sibi rail section, damaging a bogie of the Bolan Mail.

A July 28 derailment of the Jaffar Express train in Sindh’s Sukkur was initially attributed to an explosion – even by government-run media – but the Ministry of Railways later said a technical fault was the cause.

In April, the 3UP train heading from Karachi to Quetta was stopped at Jacobabad railway station due to security reasons.

Train services between Quetta and the rest of the country were restored on March 27, after they were suspended due to the unprecedented hijacking of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express earlier that month.

The train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was hijacked near Balochistan’s Sibi area on March 11, resulting in the deaths of 21 passengers and four security personnel. “All 33 terrorists” were neutralised during the two-day clearance operation, the military said.