Lahore’s first tourism highway being completed on fast-track basis

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that work on Lahore’s first dedicated tourism highway, the Wagah Heritage Corridor, is advancing at a fast pace.

The 13-kilometer route, linking Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Wagah Border (Zero Line), has already received Rs 285 million in development funds.

In a statement, the CM said the dual carriageway is being expanded to 68 feet, with 20-foot service roads on either side. The project also includes more than 22 kilometers of reinforced concrete drainage, a 10-kilometer decorative boundary wall, and the installation of modern solar-powered streetlights.

Launched in January, the project is moving swiftly toward completion. “Once operational, the Wagah Heritage Corridor will ensure a seamless flow of traffic and provide world-class travel facilities for domestic and international visitors attending the Wagah Border parade,” said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, noting that millions travel the route annually.

The CM stressed the corridor’s tourism potential, especially for Sikh pilgrims from India, who will be greeted by vibrant cultural displays, murals of national heroes, and illuminated streetscapes. “This road will serve as a showcase of Pakistan’s heritage, tourism, and beauty,” she remarked.

The CM added that total project expenditure has reached Rs 2.85 billion and expressed confidence that, in addition to boosting tourism, the new road and upgraded sewage system will resolve long-standing civic problems for local residents.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the reopening of the Honhar Scholarship portal, inviting students across the province to apply for merit-based scholarships.

In her message on ‘X’, the CM described students as “the heartbeat of the province’s future,” noting that 80,000 young people have already been empowered through the programme. She said 50,000 students are currently benefiting from their scholarships, while another 30,000 are being awarded, with the number set to rise further.

Launched last year, the Honhar Scholarship Programme supports studies in 67 “future-proof” disciplines, providing students with skills and opportunities to excel. The CM urged eligible students to apply with confidence and pursue their studies with dedication. “Students should never stop believing in what they want to achieve,” Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, adding that their success remains her “greatest pride.”