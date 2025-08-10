Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes western Türkiye

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck western Türkiye on Sunday, the country’s AFAD disaster management authority said, while local media said the quake was felt across multiple provinces. AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53pm local time in the Balikesir province, near Türkiye’s biggest city Istanbul, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in any of the affected provinces. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that emergency teams from AFAD had started inspections around Istanbul and the neighbouring provinces but that no negative reports had come through so far. AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), an estimated 31.8 million people may have felt Sunday’s earthquake, including 228,000 people who may have experienced “strong” to “severe” shaking. The strongest shaking was in Golcuk, Bigadic, and Sindirgi.