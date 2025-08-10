President renews pledge to empower minorities, promote interfaith harmony

President Asif Ali Zardari has renewed the national resolve to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities.

He reiterated that they would continue their efforts to promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan

In a message on the occasion of Minorities Day on Sunday, being observed on August 11, he said on this Day, they reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding and advancing the rights of minorities.

“This day reflects Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of a Pakistan where every citizen lives in equality, harmony, and mutual respect,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president said that the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan guaranteed equal rights to all citizens, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or colour.

It safeguarded the legitimate interests of minorities, ensuring their political, economic, religious, social, and cultural rights.

“Pakistan stands resolutely against all forms of discrimination, extremism, and religious intolerance. We remain determined to build a society free from prejudice-one that embraces diversity as a strength and is anchored in mutual respect, interfaith harmony, and shared progress,” he further stressed.

President Zardari said the Day was also an occasion to acknowledge the contributions of the minority communities to nation-building. They had served the country with dedication in the armed forces, judiciary, civil services, education and healthcare. Their patriotism and service remained a source of pride for the entire nation, he added.

The president noted that Pakistan had taken a number of measures for the welfare and empowerment of minorities. These include the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities, allocation of Minorities Welfare Fund, restoration and preservation of places of worship and provision of scholarships and financial assistance to minority students.

“In 2009, during my first tenure as President of Pakistan, the government declared 11th August as Minorities Day to reaffirm our national commitment to equality, inclusion, and the recognition of minority rights. We continue to promote interfaith dialogue and ensure meaningful participation of minorities in every sphere of national life,” he added.