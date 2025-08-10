Sindh government and transporters end protest after violent clashes

Transporters in Karachi called off their strike on Sunday after reaching an agreement with Sindh government officials, following recent violent incidents and accidents in the city. The resolution came after days of tense negotiations aimed at restoring normalcy.

The protests erupted after a tragic accident on Rashid Minhas Road on Saturday night, where a motorcycle carrying a father and two children was hit, killing 14-year-old Ahmed Raza and 22-year-old Mahnoor instantly. The incident sparked public outrage and unrest.

Angry citizens reacted by setting fire to seven dumpers, prompting police and Rangers to intervene and bring the situation under control. Authorities arrested the dumper driver at the scene and detained at least 10 suspects involved in the arson, with more arrests expected based on CCTV evidence.

The All Pakistan Dumpers Association blamed the Sindh government for failing to protect their vehicles and launched a sit-in on the Superhighway, blocking both tracks and disrupting traffic between Sohrab Goth and the National Highway. They demanded immediate arrests of those responsible.

During a meeting at the Commissioner House, Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and condemned the violence. He assured transporters that the government would prioritize their concerns and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Memon warned that anyone involved in inciting violence would face legal action under anti-terrorism laws. He also instructed dumper owners to install cameras, GPS trackers, and ensure valid licenses for drivers. Additionally, a committee will be formed to assess losses and provide fair compensation to affected transporters.