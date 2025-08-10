Billions lost in KP health card program from 2018 to 2021

An audit report has revealed massive financial irregularities worth billions of rupees in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Card program between 2018 and 2021. The report highlights serious issues in managing funds and implementation, raising concerns about accountability in the health sector.

According to the audit, irregularities amounting to Rs 2.861 billion were found in the Health Card and other related projects. The report exposed that several private hospitals were unnecessarily added to the Health Card panel, while many hospitals not registered in the panel still received billions in payments. Out of 48 hospitals in 10 districts, 17 were not officially registered under the program.

The report further disclosed that unregistered hospitals received payments under the Health Facility Program. For instance, two unregistered private hospitals in Swat were paid over Rs 100 million each. Additionally, 32 District Headquarters hospitals hired more staff than needed, causing a financial loss to the treasury.

The excess hiring led to a loss of approximately Rs 82.4 million, putting further strain on the provincial health budget. Moreover, the report pointed out that a Central Management Information System, scheduled to launch on March 1, 2022, was never implemented. This system was supposed to be introduced by the Health Department in coordination with NADRA to improve program management.

As a result, complete data on patients benefiting from the Health Card program remains unavailable, hampering transparency and monitoring. The findings call for urgent reforms and stronger oversight to prevent future misuse of public funds and ensure better health services for the people of KP.