Kohli and Sharma expected to end ODI careers soon

India’s star cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to retire from the 50-over format later this year, after already stepping away from Tests and T20 internationals. Reports indicate that their final ODI appearances could come during the upcoming series against Australia in October 2025, which is expected to be an emotional farewell for both players. This development has fueled widespread discussion about the end of an era in Indian cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India reportedly no longer considers Kohli and Sharma as part of its main plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the tournament still over two years away, selectors are now focusing on building a younger squad capable of adapting to future challenges. Both players would be close to 40 by the time of the event, which has prompted officials to start a new phase in team planning.

Although both veterans have maintained their presence in ODIs, their continued selection appears uncertain unless they participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy later this year. This domestic one-day tournament is considered crucial for players aiming to secure a place in the national ODI setup. However, given their long and demanding international careers, the likelihood of their participation remains low, which further strengthens the retirement rumours.

Sources suggest that selectors are committed to giving more opportunities to emerging cricketers in preparation for major tournaments ahead. This strategic shift is aimed at developing a balanced team that blends fresh energy with the right mix of experience. While the potential departure of Kohli and Sharma would leave a big gap, it could also open doors for promising talents to step up on the international stage.

Fans across the world are bracing themselves for what could be the last time these two cricket icons play together in ODIs. Both Kohli and Sharma have played crucial roles in shaping India’s success over the past decade, creating countless memories for supporters. If their retirements are confirmed after the Australia series, it will mark the close of one of the most successful partnerships in modern cricket history.