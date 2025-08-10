West Indies choose to bowl first against Pakistan

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on Sunday afternoon. Both teams entered the match with changes in their playing XIs, aiming to gain an advantage on the fresh pitch and under slightly overcast conditions. The decision by West Indies skipper Shai Hope suggests confidence in their bowling attack to restrict Pakistan’s batting early in the game. Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan, however, expressed readiness to put up a competitive total.

Pakistan introduced three changes to their lineup, with Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed replacing Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem. This adjustment aims to strengthen both the bowling depth and batting flexibility for the visitors. West Indies, on the other hand, made only one change, bringing in Justin Greaves for Romario Shepherd to add balance to their middle order. Both sides seem determined to adapt quickly to the conditions and execute their game plans effectively.

Historically, West Indies hold a stronger overall record in ODIs against Pakistan, winning 71 out of the 138 matches played between the two sides. Pakistan have secured 64 victories, while three games ended in a tie. However, Pakistan have dominated recent bilateral series, as West Indies have not won an ODI series against them since 1991. This long drought will add extra motivation for the Caribbean side to turn the tables in the current series.

Pakistan enter the match aiming for a clean sweep after winning the first ODI convincingly, and they hope to carry that momentum forward. Their recent overseas form, however, has been inconsistent, with their last tour to New Zealand ending in a 3-0 whitewash defeat. The team will therefore look to maintain consistency and build confidence ahead of upcoming international commitments. With experienced players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks, they have the firepower to challenge any side.

For West Indies, the ongoing series has been a struggle, as they lost the preceding T20I series against Pakistan and suffered a defeat in the ODI opener. Their form has been disappointing lately, including a 3-0 loss to England earlier this year. The hosts are under pressure to bounce back, and this match offers them an opportunity to regain pride and keep the series alive. With the home crowd’s backing, they will hope for an improved batting display and disciplined bowling effort.