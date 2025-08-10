PM Shehbaz meets Baloch student, applauds his dedication

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday met Ikram Ullah, a talented student from the 2022 flood-affected district of Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan, and praised his academic progress achieved through sheer determination. The meeting, aired on national television, reflected the prime minister’s continued interest in the young student’s journey, which began after devastating floods damaged his school and disrupted education for many children in the region.

Recalling their first meeting during a visit to flood-hit areas, the prime minister said Ikram Ullah had told him about travelling long distances to attend school, even in harsh conditions. He commended the student’s resilience and credited his teachers and parents for encouraging him to overcome these obstacles. Furthermore, he highlighted that such determination in difficult circumstances serves as an inspiring example for other young learners across Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the student’s steady academic improvement since receiving government support and scholarships. He emphasised that providing opportunities to talented students from underdeveloped regions was essential for uplifting communities and ensuring equal access to education nationwide. In addition, he reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in education as a key driver for national development.

Speaking at the meeting, Ikram Ullah expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s financial and moral support, which had enabled him to continue his studies without worrying about expenses. He acknowledged the scholarship as a life-changing opportunity and said it had strengthened his resolve to serve the nation through hard work and integrity. Moreover, he expressed deep respect for the prime minister’s dedication to helping underprivileged youth.

Ikram Ullah also shared his ambition to appear in the CSS exams in the future, aiming to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s progress. He assured that the encouragement and trust placed in him would inspire his continued efforts towards excellence. The student further noted that Pakistan needed leaders committed to the country’s growth and welfare, much like the prime minister who had supported him in challenging times.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz presented a gift to Ikram Ullah as a token of appreciation for his dedication. He urged the student to remain consistent in his pursuit of education, assuring him that hard work and discipline would open the door to greater achievements. The interaction served as both a recognition of individual effort and a reminder of the government’s role in nurturing talent from disadvantaged backgrounds.