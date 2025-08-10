Far-right leaders push Netanyahu for total Hamas defeat

Israel’s far-right leaders are urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take stronger military action against Hamas, as the UN Security Council prepares to discuss his plan to capture Gaza City. Over 22 months into the war, the nation remains sharply divided between those pushing for a ceasefire and hostage deal and others demanding Hamas’s complete destruction. The debate has intensified since Netanyahu’s security cabinet announced on Friday its decision to expand operations in Gaza, sparking widespread protests and political backlash across the country.

On Saturday night, thousands filled Tel Aviv’s streets to oppose the cabinet’s plan, while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted a video accusing Netanyahu of weakness and indecision. Smotrich argued that the operation’s limited objectives would fail to deliver a decisive victory over Hamas and instead only apply temporary pressure. He warned that repeating such strategies would prolong the conflict and undermine public trust. His statement reflected a growing rift within Netanyahu’s coalition, where far-right ministers hold critical influence.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also demanded a more aggressive strategy, telling local media that Israel should take control of all Gaza, relocate its population, and establish settlements. He claimed such measures would secure both victory and troop safety. Meanwhile, protesters in Tel Aviv displayed pictures of hostages still held in Gaza, calling for urgent action to bring them home. Some relatives of victims warned Netanyahu that any invasion leading to hostage deaths would provoke relentless public resistance against him.

Globally, Netanyahu’s plan has sparked condemnation, with foreign powers urging a negotiated truce to release hostages and address Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis. The UN Security Council is set to meet on Sunday to discuss these developments, as famine warnings continue to mount. Despite international pressure and rumours of discontent among military leaders, Netanyahu has vowed to press forward, declaring on social media that his goal is to “free Gaza from Hamas” rather than occupy it.

The war, triggered by Hamas’s 2023 attack that killed 1,219 Israelis, has caused catastrophic losses in Gaza. Local health authorities report at least 61,430 Palestinians killed, a toll the UN considers credible. On Sunday alone, Gaza’s civil defence said 27 people died from Israeli fire, including 11 waiting near aid distribution points. Of the 251 hostages captured in 2023, 49 remain in Gaza, with the Israeli military saying 27 of them are dead. Past truces have led to prisoner exchanges, but political divisions continue to stall any lasting resolution.