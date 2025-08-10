Pakistan’s donkey population hits record 4.9 million in 2024

According to the Agricultural Census Report 2024, Pakistan’s donkey population has climbed to a record 4.9 million, showing a steady increase compared to previous years, reported 24NewsHD TV Channel.

Punjab leads by a wide margin, with over 2.4 million donkeys, accounting for almost half of the country’s total. Sindh ranks second with 1.081 million donkeys, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comes third.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the donkey population has reached 782,000, showing the province’s continued reliance on these animals for rural and transportation needs. Meanwhile, Balochistan lags behind the other provinces.

The number of donkeys in Balochistan stands at 630,000, reflecting both its smaller rural population and different livestock patterns compared to other provinces. The federal capital has recorded just 4,000 donkeys.

Experts link the increasing donkey population to the growing use of animal-powered transport in rural areas, as well as the animals’ importance in small-scale farming and local goods movement.

Officials believe the trend may continue in coming years if rural transport systems remain underdeveloped. They say donkeys remain an affordable and reliable means of livelihood for many low-income families across Pakistan.