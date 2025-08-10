Iran urges Balochistan to join free zone projects

Iran has urged Balochistan’s industrialists and traders to join hands with Iranian investors in the Mirjaveh Free Zone, offering incentives and facilities to encourage joint ventures. The appeal came during a meeting in Quetta between Iranian Consul General Ali Reza Rajaei, Zahedan Chamber of Commerce President Abdul Hakim Regi, and local business representatives. Officials stressed that such cooperation could greatly boost bilateral trade and strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Iran in the coming years.

During the meeting, the Iranian delegation assured participants that their government would provide all possible support to Pakistani investors. They highlighted the significance of mutual collaboration to reach the \$10 billion annual trade target agreed between the two countries. Additionally, they praised the resumption of Quetta–Zahedan flight services via Mashhad, calling it a significant step toward improving travel, trade, and cross-border connectivity for both business and tourism.

The officials expressed satisfaction with recent agreements signed in Islamabad aimed at expanding trade opportunities. However, they noted that success depends largely on active participation from the chambers of commerce and the wider business community. They emphasised that beyond official commitments, private sector involvement would be essential in turning economic agreements into real growth and job opportunities for both nations.

Moreover, the Iranian representatives underlined that Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan, despite their geographical differences, share common economic interests. They stressed that removing existing trade and transport barriers is crucial to unlocking the region’s full potential. In this context, they encouraged business leaders to take bold steps toward overcoming logistical and policy challenges.

To address persistent transport-related hurdles, the delegation agreed to form a dedicated committee to resolve such issues quickly. They also called on the private sector to take the lead in launching collaborative projects, which could further deepen cross-border relations. The meeting concluded with optimism, as both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic cooperation.