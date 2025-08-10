A social media account linked to China’s state broadcaster claimed that Nvidia’s H20 artificial intelligence chips pose security risks, sparking new tensions between the company and Chinese regulators. The account, Yuyuan Tantian, shared an article on WeChat saying the chips lacked technological advancement, environmental benefits, and safety assurances, urging consumers to avoid buying them if they fail to meet basic standards.

The H20 chips were specifically designed for China after the United States introduced export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023. However, these restrictions evolved into a broader trade dispute, with Washington banning their sale in April 2025 before reversing the decision in July. This back-and-forth has left Nvidia navigating an unpredictable market environment.

China’s cyberspace watchdog summoned Nvidia on July 31 to discuss whether the H20 chips contained hidden backdoor mechanisms capable of bypassing security protocols. Nvidia firmly denied any such vulnerabilities, stating that its products have no hidden features allowing remote access, shutdown, or unauthorized control. Despite this, concerns from Chinese authorities have persisted, adding pressure on the company.

In the WeChat post, Yuyuan Tantian alleged that the H20 chips could enable a “remote shutdown” feature through a hardware backdoor. The post’s claims echoed earlier remarks from the People’s Daily, which demanded that Nvidia provide clear and convincing proof to assure Chinese consumers of product safety. Such criticism reflects growing distrust toward foreign technology providers in sensitive sectors.

Moreover, these accusations come at a time when Nvidia is attempting to expand in one of its most important markets while competing with Chinese chipmakers. As Beijing places stronger emphasis on technological independence, foreign companies like Nvidia face heightened scrutiny and must balance business goals with regulatory compliance. The ongoing dispute underscores how geopolitical tensions are increasingly shaping the global technology industry.