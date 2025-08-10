Scorching heat grips Turkey in record-breaking july

Turkey experienced its hottest July in fifty-five years, with temperatures across many regions rising well above seasonal averages. Weather data from 66 monitoring stations showed an increase of 1.9°C compared to past years, signaling a significant shift in climate patterns. This surge in heat has alarmed environmental experts who warn that such extreme conditions could become more frequent if current warming trends continue. Communities nationwide have been urged to prepare for longer and more intense heatwaves in the future.

Near the end of July, Silopi, a city in the southeastern province of Sirnak, recorded a staggering 50.5°C, setting a new national temperature record. Located close to the borders with Iraq and Syria, the area is already known for its hot summers, yet this new high surpassed the previous record of 49.5°C set in 2023. Residents reported unbearable heat that made outdoor activity extremely difficult, and local authorities issued multiple warnings to prevent heat-related illnesses. The sweltering conditions also placed additional stress on energy and water resources.

Moreover, the relentless heat has fueled widespread wildfires across several provinces, creating challenges for firefighting teams and emergency services. In the western part of the country, fourteen people tragically lost their lives last month while battling fast-moving blazes. Many villages and rural communities faced property damage, livestock losses, and long-term economic setbacks. Officials stressed that the combination of extreme heat and dry conditions significantly increased the risk of fires spreading uncontrollably.

In the northwest province of Canakkale, two large wildfires broke out recently, forcing hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes. The fires prompted the closure of the Dardanelles Strait, a major maritime route, disrupting shipping and trade for several days. Strong winds and low humidity made firefighting efforts extremely challenging, with smoke spreading over large areas and affecting air quality. Authorities mobilized additional firefighting units from nearby provinces to contain the flames and protect critical infrastructure.

As the nation recovers from these extreme events, experts are calling for urgent measures to adapt to worsening climate impacts. They recommend strengthening wildfire prevention strategies, improving early warning systems, and investing in sustainable energy solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Public awareness campaigns are also being emphasized to encourage safe practices during heatwaves and fire emergencies. While Turkey has faced hot summers before, this record-breaking July stands as a clear sign of the climate challenges ahead.