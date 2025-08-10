Russia wary as Iran rejects US-brokered border corridor

Russia cautiously welcomed a US-mediated peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signed in Washington to end their decades-long conflict, yet expressed reservations over a proposed new transit corridor. The deal calls for creating a route through Armenia to connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, granting the United States development rights for what has been labeled the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” in the resource-rich South Caucasus. However, Moscow indicated it would further analyze the corridor’s implications before giving full support, noting existing trilateral agreements remain in force.

In stark opposition, Iran, a close regional partner of Russia and neighbor to both Armenia and Azerbaijan, rejected the corridor plan outright. Tehran warned the project, running along its border, would destabilize the South Caucasus and threaten regional security. An advisor to Iran’s supreme leader declared the proposal “impossible” and claimed the area would become “a graveyard for Trump’s mercenaries” if pursued. Iran’s stance underscored deep mistrust toward foreign involvement in the strategically sensitive region.

Moscow’s cautious tone also highlighted its diminished role in the Caucasus, where it was once the dominant power broker. Russian officials stressed that Armenia’s border with Iran is currently guarded by Russian forces, suggesting any change would require careful negotiation. While Russia maintains a military base in Armenia, it has avoided direct involvement in recent hostilities, partly due to its ongoing military campaign in Ukraine. This conflict has diverted significant resources, limiting Moscow’s influence in former Soviet territories.

The absence of Russian intervention during the latest Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes has strained traditional ties between Yerevan and Moscow, pushing Armenia closer to Western partners. Both Christian-majority Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan have fought two wars over border disputes and the status of ethnic enclaves. Despite the US-led initiative, lingering mistrust between the two nations raises questions about the deal’s durability and enforceability.

Nevertheless, both sides publicly praised Washington’s mediation efforts. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev went as far as to endorse US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, describing the agreement as a step toward lasting stability. Whether the corridor proposal can survive fierce regional opposition and competing geopolitical interests, however, remains an open question with potentially far-reaching consequences for the balance of power in the South Caucasus.