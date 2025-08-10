Zelensky rejects land swap ahead of Alaska summit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly stated on Saturday that his country will not give up any territory to Russia in exchange for peace, rejecting suggestions from the United States. His comments came after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed a high-stakes summit in Alaska on August 15 to discuss ending the three-year conflict. Trump hinted at a possible exchange of territories between Ukraine and Russia but gave no details, prompting Kyiv to demand inclusion in all negotiations.

Zelensky stressed that any agreements made without Ukraine’s participation would harm peace efforts and yield no meaningful results. He emphasized that the war cannot be resolved without direct involvement from Kyiv, calling on Ukraine’s allies to take concrete steps toward achieving a fair and lasting peace. During calls with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky underscored the importance of preventing Russia from misleading the international community again.

Ahead of the summit, national security advisors from the United States, the European Union, and the UK met in Britain to coordinate their positions. These talks aim to present a united stance before Trump and Putin meet, as previous rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine this year have failed. Tens of thousands have died since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and millions have been displaced, leaving the conflict at a dangerous stalemate.

Putin has so far refused to meet with Zelensky directly, instead pushing back against calls for a ceasefire from the United States and Europe. While Zelensky has repeatedly called for a three-way summit, Moscow maintains that talks with Kyiv are not on the table. He insists that Ukraine is prepared for real decisions that can bring peace, but only a “dignified peace” that respects its sovereignty.

The Alaska summit will mark the first meeting between a sitting US and Russian president since 2021, when Biden and Putin met in Geneva months before the invasion. The Kremlin described Alaska as a “logical” choice for talks, citing its proximity to both nations and shared economic interests. Moscow has also invited Trump for a follow-up visit to Russia, reflecting the significance both sides place on this engagement.

In the days leading up to the summit, Putin engaged in diplomatic outreach with allies, including China and India, while Trump sought to pressure Moscow by imposing extra tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia. Meanwhile, fighting persisted along the 1,000-kilometre front line, with both sides launching waves of drone attacks on each other’s positions. This ongoing violence underscores the urgency — and the difficulty — of achieving meaningful progress at the upcoming talks.