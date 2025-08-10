Defence minister rubbishes Indian claims of downing Pakistan’s jets

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday strongly rejected claims by the Indian Air Force chief that India had shot down six Pakistani fighter jets during a conflict in May, calling the assertions “implausible” and “ill-timed.”

“The belated assertions made by the Indian Air Force Chief regarding alleged destruction of Pakistani aircraft during Operation Sindoor are as implausible as they are ill-timed,” Asif said in a statement.

The statement by the defence czar was followed by remarks from India’s air force chief, who claimed on Saturday that India had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and another military aircraft during clashes in May, in the first such public claim by the country after its worst military conflict in decades with its neighbour.

At an event in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, Indian Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh claimed most of the Pakistani aircraft were downed by India’s Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile system. He cited electronic tracking data as confirmation of the strikes.

“We have at least five fighters confirmed killed, and one large aircraft,” he said, adding that the large aircraft, which could be a surveillance plane, was shot down at a distance of 300 km (186 miles).

Singh did not mention the type of fighter jets that were downed, but said that airstrikes also hit an additional surveillance plane and “a few F-16” fighters that were parked in hangars at two air bases in Pakistan.Pakistan-specific travel guide

In contrast to the Indian air chief’s statement, during a conflict with India in May, Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian warplanes, including three Rafale jets, in retaliation for India’s missile attack. A day later, a senior French intelligence official also confirmed to CNN that one Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet had been shot down by Pakistan, marking what could be the first known combat loss of the French-made aircraft.

Defence czar added it was “ironic how senior Indian military officers are being used as the faces of monumental failure caused by the strategic shortsightedness of Indian politicians.”

Asif noted that for three months after the conflict, no such claims were made. He said Pakistan had presented “detailed technical briefings” to the international media immediately after the incident, while independent observers acknowledged the loss of multiple Indian aircraft, including Rafales.

These acknowledgements, he said, came from “world leaders, senior Indian politicians to foreign intelligence assessments.”

The minister insisted that “not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by India,” saying instead that Pakistan had destroyed six Indian jets, S-400 air defence batteries and unmanned aircraft, while disabling several Indian airbases. He said losses for Indian forces along the Line of Control were “disproportionately heavier.”

“If the truth is in question, let both sides open their aircraft inventories to independent verification-though we suspect this would lay bare the reality India seeks to obscure,” Asif said.

He warned that “wars are not won by falsehoods but by moral authority, national resolve and professional competence,” adding that “comical narratives, crafted for domestic political expediency, increase the grave risks of strategic miscalculation in a nuclearised environment.”

Cautioning New Delhi against any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, Asif said, “As demonstrated during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, every violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity will invite swift, surefire and proportionate response, and responsibility for any ensuing escalation will rest entirely with strategically blind leaders who gamble with South Asia’s peace for fleeting political gains.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced scathing criticism from opposition parties for its lack of “political will to fight” during the May clashes and “failures” to prevent the Pahalgam attack.

The May conflict was sparked by New Delhi’s allegations against Islamabad, which were without evidence and strongly refuted by Pakistan, about a deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. After the May 7 combat and tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.