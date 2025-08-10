14 more India-backed terrorists killed along Afghan border

Security forces have killed 14 more terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan’s Zhob district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

The development adds to 33 terrorists, belonging to the “Indian proxy Fitna al Khawarij”, who were eliminated on the night of August 7 and 8.

“On [the] night 8/9 August 2025, a deliberate sanitisation operation was conducted in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

“During the conduct of the operation, 14 more Indian-sponsored khwarij were hunted down and successfully neutralised. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij,” the ISPR noted.

This followed the “successful engagements by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District on 7-8 August 2025, during which 33 khwarij were sent to hell”.

“The number of khwarij killed in two days anti-infiltration operation has risen to 47,” the military highlighted.

Fitna al Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan,” the statement asserted.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to the security forces and praised their professionalism.

“The nation looks with admiration at the successes of the security forces against the terrorists of the Indian conspiracy. The security forces have brought the Indian-sponsored terrorists involved in spreading chaos in Balochistan to an exemplary end,” he said in a post on X.

He added, “Security forces, through timely operations, sent 47 terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan to hell in two days. By taking swift action, they foiled a sinister conspiracy to sabotage peace in Balochistan.”

In May, the government designated all terrorist organisations in Balochistan as Fitna al-Hindustan – a new phrase aimed at framing India’s alleged role in terrorism as a deliberate destabilisation strategy, potentially to galvanise domestic support.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

The country ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081.

Last month, security forces killed three terrorists, while two security personnel, including an army major, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based military operation in Mastung district.

It followed two separate military operations in Kalat district, where a total of eight terrorists, belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al-Hindustan, were killed.