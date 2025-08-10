Flood alert issued for River Sutlej amid rising water levels

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued a flood alert for the River Sutlej and its adjoining streams, warning of a possible rise in water levels due to upcoming monsoon rains.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, water levels in the River Sutlej may increase starting from August 13, as fresh monsoon activity is expected in northern parts of the country. Additionally, the discharge of water from upper reservoirs may further intensify the river flow.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia warned of a potential surge in water level, particularly at Ganda Singh Wala, citing significant rises in water levels in Indian dams over the past week. He reported that the Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej is now 61% full.

The Pong Dam has reached 76% of its capacity, while the Thein Dam stands at 64%. PDMA Punjab, in coordination with IRSA and the Irrigation Department, is monitoring the river situation around the clock. Alerts have already been issued to all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across Punjab.

Meanwhile, PDMA Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has directed key departmentsóincluding Local Government, Agriculture, Irrigation, Health, Forests, Livestock, and Transportóto remain on high alert and ensure preparedness for any potential emergencies.