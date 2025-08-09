Girls shine in Karachi pre-medical exams, secure all top positions

The Karachi Inter Board announced the results of the 2025 12th-grade pre-medical exams. All top three positions were claimed by female students. The announcement was made by Chairman Faqeer Muhammad Lakho. He praised the hard work and dedication of the students. The results reflect a strong academic performance by young women in science.

Fatima Siddiqui from Bahria College Karsaz topped the exams. She scored 1021 out of 1100 marks and secured an A-1 grade. Munazza Khan, also from the same college, got second place with 1016 marks. The third position went to Anusha Naveed of College of Emerging Technologies, who earned 1015 marks. All three students achieved excellent results.

According to the Board, 28,259 students registered for the exams. Out of them, 27,323 appeared and 15,572 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.99%. A total of 1,998 students secured A-1 grades. Thousands of others passed with A, B, C, D, or E grades.

The results are now available on the official board website www.biek.edu.pk. Students can check their marks online using their roll numbers. The process was made simple to help students access their results quickly. Many candidates have already viewed their scores.

Chairman Lakho congratulated all successful students. He also announced a special ceremony to honour the position holders. Their parents, teachers, and media will be invited. The event will be held after results from all groups are released. It will celebrate the efforts of Karachi’s top-performing students.