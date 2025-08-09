Iran arrests 20 Mossad spies, executes nuclear scientist

Iran has arrested 20 people accused of spying for Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary said on Saturday. Some suspects were released after charges dropped, but most remain in custody. Officials warned they will punish the spies harshly and make examples of them. They promised to share more details once investigations finish. This move highlights Iran’s tough stance against foreign espionage.

Recently, Iran executed nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi for spying for Israel. Vadi was convicted of passing secret information about another scientist killed in June airstrikes. The airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear program and top officials. The judiciary said the execution sends a strong message to other would-be spies. It also underlines rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Executions of accused spies have increased sharply this year, with at least eight people put to death. Iranian officials claim these actions protect national security and deter espionage. The judiciary spokesman stressed there will be no leniency for those aiding Israel. He called for firm rulings to safeguard Iran’s sovereignty. This crackdown comes amid a period of intensified conflict.

In June, Israel launched a 12-day air campaign targeting Iranian generals, scientists, and facilities. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israeli cities. Human rights groups report over a thousand deaths in Iran, including civilians and security forces. Israel claimed it killed 28 people in retaliation. Both countries remain on high alert, increasing fears of further escalation.

The arrests and executions reveal growing hostility between Iran and Israel. Iran vows to protect itself from spying and attacks. This ongoing conflict threatens regional stability and global security. Analysts warn that misinformation and harsh rhetoric could lead to dangerous miscalculations. The world watches closely as both sides prepare for what may come next.