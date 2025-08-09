Aamir called me mad, locked me up: Faisal Khan

Bollywood actor Faisal Khan, younger brother of superstar Aamir Khan, has accused his family of wrongfully declaring him mentally ill and confining him at home for a year. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Faisal claimed Aamir labeled him schizophrenic and placed him under isolation with no access to the outside world. He said security guards were stationed to watch him and even forced him to take medication.

Faisal denied having any mental illness and said no one had ever called him “mad” to his face. However, he believes such labels may have been used behind his back. He revealed that during his struggle to return to acting, he tried reaching out to major film personalities but received no response. He attempted to meet Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and even visited Shah Rukh Khan’s house but wasn’t allowed inside.

Continuing his efforts, Faisal said he contacted Arbaaz Khan to try and get in touch with Salman Khan for a film role. However, he was told Salman was busy and could not meet him. He also tried casting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in a project, but their secretary never replied. Faisal claimed these repeated rejections were deeply disheartening.

He further alleged that during the one year of confinement, his phone was taken away, and he was told he was a danger to society. Faisal said his family’s decision to isolate him and administer medication was based on the unproven claim that he had schizophrenia. He expressed frustration at being treated unfairly by both his family and the film industry.

Faisal Khan previously starred with Aamir in the 2000 film Mela and has acted in nearly two dozen films. Despite his past work, he continues to face challenges in reviving his acting career. His claims have sparked debate online, raising concerns about mental health misuse and power dynamics within Bollywood families.