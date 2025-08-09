Three injured in Times Square shooting; suspect in custody

Three people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning at New York’s Times Square, according to the Associated Press. The incident occurred at approximately 1:20 a.m. ET, as reported by the New York Police Department.

Police took one person into custody soon after the shooting. The suspect is being questioned, but no charges have been filed yet. Authorities have not yet released any details about how the incident unfolded.

The NYPD has not commented publicly on the matter. The condition of the three victims remains unknown. Emergency services responded quickly to the scene.

Times Square, a major tourist destination, was placed under tight security after the shooting. This incident adds to growing concerns about public safety in crowded urban spaces.

Investigations are ongoing. More information is expected as authorities piece together the events leading to the gunfire.