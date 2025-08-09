“Let it out”: Saba Qamar’s powerful message on emotional healing

Actress Saba Qamar has advised her fans to express emotional pain instead of hiding it for the sake of better health. She said people should talk about childhood trauma, heartbreak, or any emotional distress. According to her, these are not imaginary issues but real wounds that hurt both the body and mind if left unhealed.

In an emotional Instagram story, she wrote that hidden pain slowly takes root and impacts health deeply. She added that carrying grief or trauma affects the body just as much as it affects the mind. Saba stressed that unresolved emotions do not disappear but silently drain energy and spirit over time.

She encouraged everyone to release their emotions by either talking, writing, or crying. Holding pain inside, she said, damages mental and physical well-being. She reminded fans that the mind and body are connected and both deserve care. Saba urged people to love themselves enough to heal and prioritize their own well-being.

Saba also reflected on her recent health scare. A few days ago, she reportedly fainted during a shoot and was hospitalized for heart issues. She now revealed that emotional stress and trauma contributed to her condition. She said she doesn’t want others to suffer the same way.

This isn’t the first time Saba Qamar has spoken out about mental health. She has raised awareness in the past and continues to use her platform to inspire healing. Her message today reminds people that healing begins with honesty and emotional release.