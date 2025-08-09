PM approves 100 MW solar plant for Gilgit-Baltistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled his commitment by securing approval for a 100 MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Gilgit-Baltistan. The National Economic Council (NEC) granted approval just two days after the PM’s announcement during his recent visit to the region. Following this, work on the project will officially begin, marking a key step in addressing local energy needs.

The solar power project aims to provide clean, off-grid electricity to hospitals, government offices, and communities throughout Gilgit-Baltistan’s districts. Areas to benefit include Astor, Diamer, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Nagar, Skardu, and Shigar, helping reduce reliance on expensive and polluting energy sources.

The project rollout will be phased. In the first phase, Skardu district will receive approximately 18.96 MW of solar power. The second phase will provide electricity to Hunza, Gilgit, and Diamer districts. Finally, the remaining districts will get around 16.1 MW. Additionally, hospitals and government offices will get dedicated off-grid power of 18.16 MW.

With an estimated cost exceeding PKR 2.49 billion, the project is scheduled for completion within three years. Officials expect it to significantly ease the ongoing energy crisis in this mountainous region, improve public services, and support economic growth.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s swift action reflects his focus on sustainable development and improving living standards in Gilgit-Baltistan. The project highlights the government’s commitment to renewable energy and regional uplift.