Pakistan, Romania to partner on AI, cybersecurity, and exports

Pakistan and Romania are moving toward stronger collaboration in science, technology, and innovation. On Saturday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi met Romanian Ambassador Dan Stoenescu in Islamabad. They discussed launching joint ventures in software development, particularly targeting the European Union and Gulf markets.

During the meeting, Stoenescu proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Romania’s digital and research authorities. He also suggested holding a Romania–Pakistan Science and Technology Forum, with a strong focus on the IT sector. The Romanian envoy said his country is ready for practical cooperation that aligns with Pakistan’s national goals.

Romania also offered access to its Constanța Port, which could serve as a trade gateway for Pakistani exports to Europe. Additionally, Romania is prepared to help Pakistan benefit from major EU-funded programs like Horizon Europe, Erasmus+, and Digital Europe. These initiatives support projects in AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and more.

Minister Magsi praised Romania’s tech achievements and its progress toward a knowledge-based economy. He said Pakistan hopes to learn from Romania’s experience and success in innovation and digital growth. The two sides discussed forming joint research teams and launching academic and tech exchange programs between their respective innovation hubs.

Future cooperation may also include collaborations in e-governance, public sector digital transformation, and shared research in fields like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Both sides showed strong interest in building a long-term partnership that supports economic and technological development.