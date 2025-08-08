33 terrorists killed in thwarted infiltration bid

Security forces killed at least 33 terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Sambaza, Zhob District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release on Friday.

The movement of a large group of terrorists, identified as Khawarij and belonging to the Indian proxy group Fitna al Khawarij, was detected on the night of August 7-8 in Sambaza, Zhob District, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the statement said.

Security forces quickly detected their movement, engaged the group, and “thwarted the Indian-sponsored terrorists’ attempt to infiltrate,” the ISPR added.

The military also reported recovering a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site.

ISPR reiterated that security forces remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and eradicate the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his tribute to the security forces for their successful efforts in thwarting an infiltration attempt by terrorists linked to Fitna al-Khawarij, who tried to enter Pakistan from the Pak-Afghan border in Zhob District.

In a statement, the prime minister praised the forces for eliminating 33 terrorists during the operation. “The brave personnel of the security forces risked their lives to thwart the terrorists’ infiltration attempt and foiled their nefarious designs,” he said.

Separately, police on Friday carried out a search and targeted operation alongside security forces in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, arresting “14 terrorist facilitators and destroying three hideouts”.

Bannu police spokesperson Khanzala Quraishi said in a statement: “Pakistan Army and police conducted a joint operation in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas based on intelligence inputs and arrested 14 facilitators of the banned organisation, while 3 hideouts of terrorists were demolished.”

Quraishi added that the operation was carried out on information about the presence of terrorists in Wazirabad and Tudonar along the Tuchi River, where five suspected targets were cleared. Security forces also seized three vehicles, which included two motorcycles and a rickshaw.

A separate quadcopter drone attack targeted a Frontier Corps (FC) checkpost in the Takhti Khel Bakakhel area of Bannu, resulting in the martyrdom of one FC soldier and injuring three others. The injured personnel were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital.

Moreover, two terrorists planning to attack the police in Punjab’s Mianwali district were killed during an operation, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Friday.

In a statement today, the law enforcement agency said, “Punjab CTD killed two terrorists during an operation near Kundian in Mianwali.”

It said that the CTD acted on a tip-off after receiving intelligence that the terrorists were planning to attack police and other institutions.

“During the operation, the CTD and terrorists engaged in an exchange of fire, as a result of which two terrorists were killed by their own accomplices, while six of them managed to escape.” According to the statement, the CTD recovered “explosive materials, two rifles, hand grenades and bullets” from the terrorists.